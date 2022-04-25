Nawaz Sharif issued passport

LONDON: Pakistani Embassy in London on Monday has been issued a passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

It may be noted that the passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

The PML-N supremo has been issued a Pakistani passport in the normal category for 10 years. After a change of government in Pakistan, the passport of Nawaz Sharif has been renewed on the directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo.

Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Nawaz Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

