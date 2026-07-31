KARACHI: Flight of foreign airlines bound for Abu Dhabi made a safe return to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after developing an engine-related technical fault shortly after takeoff, airport sources said.

According to the sources, the flight departed Karachi for Abu Dhabi with 128 passengers on board. However, moments after takeoff, the Airbus A320 experienced a technical problem involving one of its engines.

After detecting the fault, the flight captain immediately contacted air traffic control (ATC), informed authorities of the situation and requested permission for a precautionary technical landing.

Following prompt clearance from ATC, the captain safely turned the aircraft around and landed it at Jinnah International Airport without incident.

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Airport sources confirmed that all 128 passengers remained safe. They were disembarked and transferred to the airport lounge, where arrangements were being made to accommodate them until an alternative flight or further travel arrangements could be provided.

Meanwhile, a team of engineers was dispatched to inspect the Airbus A320 and determine the cause of the technical fault before the aircraft is cleared for further operations.