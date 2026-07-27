Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to residents about an increase in cyber fraud and financial scams that typically coincide with monthly salary payments, as fraudsters take advantage of the period to target unsuspecting victims.

Authorities said criminals are using fake promotions, fraudulent websites and deceptive online advertisements to steal money, banking details and personal information. Residents are advised to deal only with trusted organisations and remain cautious of offers that appear unusually attractive.

Police highlighted several common scams currently in circulation, including fake property advertisements for villas, chalets and holiday homes, fraudulent residency visa services, counterfeit job opportunities, bogus labour recruitment services, unauthorised insurance schemes, and false listings of vehicles allegedly confiscated by Abu Dhabi Customs.

The warning also covers online advertisements offering vehicle registration plates and luxury watches at heavily discounted prices, along with investment schemes that promise unrealistic financial returns to lure potential victims.

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Other fraudulent tactics include the sale of counterfeit event tickets, the creation of fake websites impersonating government departments or reputable organisations, persuading individuals to install remote access software, and requesting advance payments for goods, services, training programmes or certificates that do not exist.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents never to disclose banking credentials, passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs), regardless of who requests the information or the reason given.

The force also advised the public not to transfer money or make advance payments without first confirming the legitimacy of the seller or service provider.

Residents are encouraged to use only official government websites and authorised mobile applications when accessing public services, rather than relying on search engine results or unverified links.

Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity or encounters suspicious online content is encouraged to report it through the Aman service by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or emailing [email protected].

Police stressed that reporting suspected scams promptly helps authorities tackle cybercrime more effectively and reduces the risk of financial losses within the community.