Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC awards Petrofac $700 mln contract

Petrofac said on Friday that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had awarded the London-listed oilfield services firm a $700 million contract to undertake work at the state oil giant’s Habshan Complex.

Petrofac Emirates won the contract, which involves the engineering, procurement and construction of a new gas compressor plant.

