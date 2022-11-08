AC adjourns plea against auction of Nawaz Sharif’s property

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) in Lahore adjourned a plea against the auction of former prime minister (PM) Mian Nawaz Sharif’s property on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, AC adjourned the plea against the auction of PML-N supremo’s property till December 13.

Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Mian Yousaf Abbas and others filed a petition in the accountability court.

The petitioner said that the property is already divided among Sharif’s family members. If it is auctioned it will affect our rights over the property as well.

Furthermore, the accountability court sought responses from both sides. The court was adjourned till December 13.

Earlier, the AC had ordered the auction of former prime minister Sharif’s property in Lahore in line with the decision of an accountability court.

“The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore was scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00 AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantt,” read the notification issued by AC.

It may be recalled that NAB’s decision to auction the PML-N supreme leader’s assets came after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

