Judge stays auction of Nawaz Sharif’s property: sources

LAHORE: A revenue judge in Lahore on Tuesday restrained the Board of Revenue (BoR) from auctioning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s property until Dec 15, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The restraining order came a day after the BoR pasted a notice at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence about the auction of his property.

The notice said the process of auction of his property will be held on Nov 19 in connection with recovery of £8m fine imposed on him by the accountability courts in NAB references.

The judge barred Raiwind Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rasheed and the Cantt assistant commissioner from holding the scheduled auction.

The injunction was issued on a plea by Aziz Abbas, a nephew of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The AC had ordered the auction of former prime minister Sharif’s property in Lahore in line with an April decision of an accountability court.

“The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore was scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantt,” read the notification issued by AC.

It may be recalled that NAB’s decision to auction the PML-N supreme leader’s assets came after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

