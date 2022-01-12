AC orders to confiscate properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday ordered to seize properties of Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law besides also issuing their lifetime arrest warrants, ARY NEWS reported.

The court directed that the arrest warrants will remain applicable unless Rabia Imran and Imran Ali Yousuf, the daughter and son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, are apprehended.



It further directed to launch a trial in the Punjab Power Development Authority case and embezzlement of funds in provincial government’s departments.

The court in its verdict stated that the suspects were given a time of 30 days to appear before the court following their declaration as absconders. The suspects failed to take advantage of the relief given to them.

In March 2021, an accountability court in Lahore has declared the daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran proclaimed offenders in Saaf Pani Company reference.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and his son-in-law in the Saaf Pani Company scam in January.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Imran, his wife Rabia and others are accused of denting the national exchequer Rs24.7 million in the Saaf Pani scam by giving the building of the project on rent.

According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a company of Ali Imran and Rabia illegally received the rent of the building which was even not completed and was under construction.

