Non-bailable warrants issued for Shahbaz’s daughter in ‘Saaf Pani’ scam

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and his son-in-law in Saaf Pani Company scam, ARY News reported.

Hearing the Saaf Pani Company today, the accountability court judge ordered the police to arrest Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia and his son-in-law Ali Imran and produced them before the court on 23rd of January.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Imran, his wife Rabia and others are accused of denting the national exchequer Rs24.7 million in the Saaf Pani scam by giving the building of the project on rent.

According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a company of Ali Imran and Rabia illegally received the rent of the building which was even not completed and was under-construction.

Last year on October 22, the accountability court in Lahore had started the proceedings to declare incarcerated Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The court had started the proclamation proceedings over her absence from the trial in the case. Following the court order, the investigation officer of the case had put up proclamations of the Shahbaz Sharif daughter outside her residence and the accountability court.

