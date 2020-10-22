LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has started the proceedings to declare incarcerated Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The court started the proclamation proceedings over her absence from the trial in the case. Following the court order, the investigation officer of the case put up proclamations of the Shahbaz Sharif daughter outside her residence and the accountability court.

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan repeatedly issued summons directing her to turn up in court but she didn’t. He had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for her.

The court observed that the accused had fled abroad, due to which warrants could not be served on her.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in the case on September 28.

