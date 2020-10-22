LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on a plea moved by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family seeking to unfreeze their assets.

Judge Jawadul Hassan directed the lawyers representing the PML-N president to forward final arguments in the case on next hearing. The court put off the case until November 7.

Shehbaz Sharif stated in his plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze his family’s properties in utter disregard for the actual facts as assets can not be frozen at a time when the investigation process is still underway.

He requested the accountability court to review its verdict of allowing the national graft buster to freeze the assets.

Last year on Dec 11, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family.

The court, in its verdict, directed the authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

