Accountability court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand in Corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Monday reserved its verdict and extended the physical remand of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the Jhelum corruption case, ARY News reported.

The former minister was produced before the court after the completion of his physical remand in a case related to financial irregularities in construction projects near Jhelum.

The accountability court judge after hearing the argument from both sides extended the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for another three days.

Last week, the Islamabad Accountability Court extended the physical remand of the former federal minister for allegedly being involved in financial irregularities in construction projects.

The Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of the Accountability Court presided over the hearing, where the NAB sought an extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for 10 days.

The duty judge after hearing the argument from both sides approved the two-day physical remand and sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry under NAB’s custody.

The court directed the authorities to produce the accused before the court on January 12.