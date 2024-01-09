Fawad Chaudhry’s remand extended in ‘corruption’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly involved in financial irregularities in construction projects near Jhelum, ARY News reported.

The Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of the Accountability Court presided over the hearing, where the NAB sought an extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for 10 days.

The duty judge after hearing the argument from both sides approved the two-day physical remand and sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry under NAB’s custody.

The court directed the authorities to produce the accused before the court on January 12.

On December 30, an accountability court in Islamabad granted a six-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case about alleged irregularities in the dual carriageway project.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case while NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, Investigating Officer (IO) Sohail Arif, and Fawad’s counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, The NAB prosecutor argued that a 14-day remand was requested during the last hearing but 10 days were given.

The court approved the six-day remand of the former PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till January 5.