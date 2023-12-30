Fawad Chaudhry sent on six-day physical remand in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday granted a six-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case about alleged irregularities in the dual carriageway project, ARY News reported.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case while NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, Investigating Officer (IO) Sohail Arif and Fawad’s counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, The NAB prosecutor argued that a 14-day remand was requested during the last hearing but 10 days were given.

The court approved six-day remand of former PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till January 5.

On Dec 16, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the former’s arrest warrant.

This year in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.