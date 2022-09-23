Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Islamabad: An accountability court on Friday suspended former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s chronic arrest warrants until October 7, saying the court would scrap the arrest warrants when the accused presents himself before the court, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard Ishaq Dar’s plea to cancel the arrest warrants against him. The court suspended his arrest warrants on his lawyer Qazi Misbah’s guarantee that Dar would come straight to the court after landing at the airport.

On September 21, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader challenged his arrest warrants released by the NAB court. Dar, through his lawyer Qazi Misbah, filed a plea in the court of AC judge Azam Khan against his arrest warrants in a graft case.

The former finance minister, in his plea, assured his readiness to surrender and pleaded with the court to nullify his arrest warrants.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 23 after issuing notice to NAB.

Earlier in 2017, an accountability court declared former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar a proclaimed offender in a corruption reference filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB reference states that the accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his name or the name of his dependents for

an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million.

The assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account.

