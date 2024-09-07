Courts to send back references to NAB after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) NAB amendments verdict, multiple references are likely to be sent back from Accountability Courts to NAB, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, around 170 out of 189 references from Peshawar’s accountability courts will be transferred to NAB.

Sources revealed that each of the references being transferred includes cases related to money laundering, corruption, and illegal assets, with a value of less than Rs 50 crore.

NAB’s four courts will retain around 10 references for hearing, including some high-profile cases involving former federal minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir and former KP minister Sher Azam Wazir.

Some references related to the BRT scandal and other corruption scandals will also remain with NAB. Former IG KPK Malik Naveed’s reference will be heard in the accountability court, while former Secretary Welfare Board Tariq Awan’s reference will not be transferred to NAB.

Additionally, a reference likely to be filed against accused Hasan Rafaq in the BRT scandal.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law by accepting the review plea of the federal government.

The judgment reserved by a five-member bench of the SC was reserved on June 6.

The judgment was given by a majority of 5-0 by a bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa with Justice Athar Minallah writing an additional note as well.

The SC in its short verdict stated that details of the decision will be shared later.

The federal and provincial governments had filed intra-court appeals against the declaration of the NAB amendments as unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the federal government’s appeal on June 6th.

It is worth mentioning here that the apex court struck down amendments made to NAB laws on the PTI founder’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court had approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.