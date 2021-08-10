Accused in Noor Mukadam murder case placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Names of all accused named in the Noor Mukadam case have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

According to the Interior Ministry, Zahir Jaffer his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers have been placed on the ECL.

The accused have been placed on the ECL after the approval given by the sub-committee of the cabinet.

A court on Monday had extended the judicial remand of accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents until August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were presented before the district and sessions court on the completion of their remand.

The co-accused were made to wait in a Bakshi Khana (a temporary lockup). A judicial magistrate marked their attendance, after which police took them back to Adiala Jail.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffar, in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.