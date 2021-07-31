Noor Mukadam murder: Physical remand of Zahir Jaffar extended

ISLAMABAD: A session court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for another two days, ARY NEWS reported.

Jaffar was presented before the court after the expiry of his previous physical remand granted by the court with defence counsel arguing against the extension of further remand after the police sought a three-day extension.

Shah Khawar Advocate, who was representing the victim family, argued that 40-hour footage has been recovered by police from the suspect’s home that had unearthed new revelations.

“It has shed light on the involvement of some new characters,” he said while demanding an extension in the physical remand.

The defense counsel, however, opposed it saying that the suspect had undergone a polygraph test while recovery has also been made from his possession. “Why there is a need for an extension?” he asked.

The court initially reserved its verdict on the matter and when resumed hearing announced to hand over the suspect to police for another two-day physical remand.

A report on July 27 revealed that the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer has confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam after the physical remand and allegedly said in his statement that he killed her for cheating on him.

Sources added that Jaffer’s mother and security guards had deliberately hidden the terrorising murder incident from the authorities. Noor’s life could be saved if the persons who were present there on the crime scene called the authorities, sources said.

Background

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.