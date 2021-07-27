Zahir Jaffer reveals motive behind murder of Noor Mukadam

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect Zahir Jaffer has confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam after the physical remand and allegedly said in his statement that he killed her for cheating on him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Zahir Jaffer has allegedly told the motive behind the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam to the investigators after a five-day physical remand. Sources told ARY News that Jaffer claimed to kill Mukadam for allegedly cheating on him.

Sources added that Jaffer’s mother and security guards had deliberately hidden the terrorising murder incident from the authorities. Noor’s life could be saved if the persons who were present there on the crime scene called the authorities, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, it was learnt that Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam while police collected video evidence of the victim being subjected to torture by the accused.

Sources told ARY News that Zahir Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam before the investigators but he kept changing her statements regarding the reasons for murdering her.

Islamabad police also collected the video evidence against Zahir Jaffer while brutally torturing the girl.

Noor Mukadam managed to run away from the balcony and hid inside the security guard’s cabin but Zahir Jaffer chased her and dragged her out of the guard’s cabin. Sources said that security guards were present there but no one stopped Jaffer from torturing the girl.

“There were more people present who had witnessed Noor Mukadam being dragged by him. Zahir Jaffer had tortured Noor consistently for three hours,” sources revealed the terrorising findings of the murder case’s probe.

It is noteworthy to mention here that on Monday, an Islamabad court had extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer by two days. Zahir Jaffer was produced before the court after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.