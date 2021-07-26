Court extends physical remand of prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Monday extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam case, by two days, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court after completion of his two-day physical remand.

The Islamabad police asked the court to extend his remand by another two days, saying that they had recovered the pistol from the possession of the suspect but still they had to recover a mobile phone from his possession.

The duty magistrate hearing the proceedings extended the remand by another two days and directed the police to present him before the court on July 28.

Earlier in the day, the Police have added four more clauses of hiding evidence and being complicit in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Islamabad police had arrested the parents of suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer and two security guards for assistance in crime, hiding evidence, tampering with evidence in order to save the accused, and complicity, officials said.

After the arrest of more accused the police have decided to add relevant clauses of the law in the case. An Islamabad court had yesterday granted physical remand of the parents of Zahir Jaffar and two servants.

The court handed over the co-accused to police on two days’ physical remand in the killing case of Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam.

The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end.

The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.