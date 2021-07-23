Postmortem report confirms Noor Mukadam was brutally murdered

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The report obtained by the police revealed that she had assault marks on her body and was slaughtered.

Islamabad police today sought the interior ministry’s approval to place the name of Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the brutal murder case of Noor Mukadam, on the exit control list (ECL).

The Islamabad police have recommended placement of the suspect’s name on the ECL and had sent an application to the chief commissioner for the purpose.

According to sources, the chief commissioner had received the application and forwarded it to the interior ministry for further progress on the matter. “The interior ministry will place Zahir Jaffar on ECL after an approval of cabinet committee in this regard,” they said.

