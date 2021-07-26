Zahir Jaffer ‘confesses’ to murdering Noor Mukadam

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect in the murder case of the former envoy’s daughter, Zahir Jaffer, has confessed to killing Noor Mukadam while police collected video evidence of the victim being subjected to torture by the accused, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Zahir Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam before the investigators, however, he kept changing her statements regarding the reasons for murdering her.

Islamabad police also collected the video evidence against Zahir Jaffer while brutally torturing the girl.

It was learnt that Noor Mukadam managed to run away from the balcony and hid inside the security guard’s cabin but Zahir Jaffer chased her and dragged her out of the guard’s cabin. Sources said that security guards were present there but no one stopped Jaffer from torturing the girl.

“There were more people present who had witnessed Noor Mukadam being dragged by him. Zahir Jaffer had tortured Noor consistently for three hours,” sources revealed the terrorising findings of the murder case’s probe.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam case, by two days. Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

The Islamabad police asked the court to extend his remand by another two days, saying that they had recovered the pistol from the possession of the suspect but still they had to recover a mobile phone from his possession.

Police had also added four more clauses of hiding evidence and being complicit in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Islamabad police had arrested the parents of suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer and two security guards for assistance in crime, hiding evidence, tampering with evidence in order to save the accused, and complicity, officials said.

After the arrest of more accused, the police had decided to add relevant clauses of the law in the case. An Islamabad court had yesterday granted physical remand of the parents of Zahir Jaffar and two servants.

The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam sparked nationwide outrage, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end.

The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.