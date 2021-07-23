Islamabad police want prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s case on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have sought the interior ministry’s approval to place the name of Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the brutal murder case of Noor Mukadam, on the exit control list (ECL), ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the Islamabad police have recommended placement of the suspect’s name on the ECL and had sent an application to the chief commissioner for the purpose.

According to sources, the chief commissioner had received the application and forwarded it to the interior ministry for further progress on the matter. “The interior ministry will place Zahir Jaffar on ECL after an approval of cabinet committee in this regard,” they said.

Moreover, SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill also visited the family of the victim and assured that top and competent police officers were investigating the entire matter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the IG Islamabad against any leniency in the matter,” he said and added that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari are also in constant touch with the police over the matter.

“We all have daughters and I invite the opposition to stand united on the matter,” he said adding that any impulsive reaction for three to four days will not help the cause and they would have to adopt a constant policy on the matter to help eliminate such incidents of abuses against women and children.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.