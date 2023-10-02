Accused: Netflix thriller with perfect rating explores social media perils

‘Accused’, the gripping new thriller on Netflix, with cent per cent ratings, is causing people to think about the perils of social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The incredibly tense thriller, which landed on the streaming giant Netflix last month, is currently no.1 trending on the site as movie aficionados eventually began to notice the thought-provoking plotline after its unbelievable and rare 100 per cent score on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

Led by Chaneil Kular as Harri, a young man who was wrongly identified as a wanted terrorist, suspected of detonating a bomb on a London tube, ‘Accused’ explores the dangers of social media as the witch hunt of online threats lead to his home invasion and Harri is forced to fight for his life.

After the exceptional reviews, ardent movie buffs are now busy, spreading the word about the seemingly unnoticed hit on social media, for more and more people to experience the edge-of-the-seat thriller by Philip Barantini.

One of them wrote, “Accused on Netflix is just brilliant, the reality in the society.” To which, another reiterated, “The power of social media, hate, racism and stereotypes can destroy lives just because everyone nowadays think they have a right and are entitled.”

“‘Accused’ on Netflix is actually 10/10, tense af but so gripping and the reality of it is so important,” a third remarked.

“Goes to show social media can be a bloody scary place. Defo worth a watch,” another opined.

Appreciating Kular, someone commented, “Absolutely brilliantly acted. Still feel anxious now. Really shows how dangerous social media can be.”

This intense Owen Wilson thriller should be next on your Netflix watch list!