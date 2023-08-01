This intense Owen Wilson thriller should be next on your Netflix watch list!

The Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan starrer intense action thriller ‘No Escape’ is available on streaming giant Netflix and should be the next on your watch list.

The emotionally charged, high-octane action thriller, led by Wilson – not notably remembered for his work in the genre – follows his struggles as an expat engineer Jack Dwyer, who relocated his family, including wife and two young daughters, to a Southeast Asian country during a violent political uprising, for a fresh start.

The American native family found themselves in the middle of a coup and struggled to look for a safe escape, to survive in the foreign land.

The gripping storyline, though carried by Wilson on his shoulders to put his versatility as an actor on full display, is also backed by remarkable performances by the stellar supporting cast with the likes of Lake Bell, Pierce Brosnan, Sterling Jerins and Claire Geare.

Upon its release in 2015, the John Erick Dowdle film opened to mixed reviews from critics but was a major success in success in terms of Box Office numbers and managed to earn almost $55 million in ticket sales against the budget of $5 million.

Moreover, the viewers of the streaming portal Netflix have called it the ‘most intense film’ they’ve ever seen, which kept them at the ‘edge of a seat’ throughout.

