THIS German sci-fi thriller bags no. 2 spot on Netflix’s worldwide ranking

Once again, a foreign language film has bagged the top spot in Netflix rankings and this time it is a German production, futuristic thriller ‘Paradise’, which is ranked No. 2 worldwide on the streaming platform.

Adding a bunch of new titles to the catalogue, the streaming giant Netflix also renewed its Top 10 list for the audiences earlier this week, to schedule their binges accordingly.

While several classics retained the position in the list, there were a couple of new, surprising entries, including the German language sci-fi thriller ‘Paradise’, which debuted on the platform last week and has already climbed to the No.2 in the worldwide ranking.

“After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back,” describes the synopsis of the thriller, co-directed by Boris Kunz, Tomas Jonsgården and Indre Juskute. The screenplay of the title is written by Simon Amberger and Peter Kocyla.

The ensemble cast of the German film includes Kostja Ullmann, Corinna Kirchhoff, Marlene Tanczik, Iris Berben, Lisa-Marie Koroll, Numan Acar, Clovis Kasanda, Diana Krueger, Houssein Hariri, Sarunas Datenis and Tomas Dziatlovskis.

