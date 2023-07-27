31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

This mystery film tops Netflix top 10 list

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Netflix film ‘They Cloned Tyrone‘, which marked the return of actor Jamie Foxx, became the number-one movie on the streaming service three days into its release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv  

They Cloned Tyrone‘ has a stellar cast led by Jamie Foxx. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Kiefer Sutherland are also in the film.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The plot of the Juel Taylor-directed flick on IMDb read, “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The director has co-written the script with Tony Rettenmaier.

They Cloned Tyrone‘ entered the Top 10 Films Club a few hours into its release. It surpassed ‘Bird Box Barcelona‘ and ‘The Out-Laws‘, which are in the most-watched list for weeks.

Related – Wednesday‘ takes over ‘Stranger Things‘ record on Netflix
The film has not topped the Global Top 10 list as it is yet to beat ‘Bird Box Barcelona‘ and ‘The Out-Laws‘, which are at number one and two respectively.
The mystery film, which has an R rating for its intense and grisly content, has a running time of more than two hours.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.