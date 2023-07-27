This mystery film tops Netflix top 10 list

Netflix film ‘They Cloned Tyrone‘, which marked the return of actor Jamie Foxx, became the number-one movie on the streaming service three days into its release.

‘They Cloned Tyrone‘ has a stellar cast led by Jamie Foxx. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Kiefer Sutherland are also in the film.

The plot of the Juel Taylor-directed flick on IMDb read, “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

The director has co-written the script with Tony Rettenmaier.

‘They Cloned Tyrone‘ entered the Top 10 Films Club a few hours into its release. It surpassed ‘Bird Box Barcelona‘ and ‘The Out-Laws‘, which are in the most-watched list for weeks.