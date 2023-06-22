‘Wednesday’ takes over ‘Stranger Things’ record on Netflix

The supernatural series ‘Wednesday’ ended the dominance of the sci-fi horror show ‘Stranger Things’ as the most popular title on the streaming platform Netflix.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The series about Wednesday Addams became the most-watched English show on the streamer portal, overtaking the mega-hit season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, which had enjoyed the top spot since its release in mid of 2022.

‘Wednesday’, which was previously placed second on the top 10 shows of the portal with its 1.718 billion hours of view time, just behind ‘Stranger Things’ with its 1.838 billion hours, ended the latter’s dominance after Netflix changed the viewership metrics, which divides the total hours to the runtime of the show to calculate the average views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Moreover, Netflix also expanded the measurement window from 28 days to 91, allowing new titles an adequate chance to grow.

With these changes in place, ‘Wednesday’ has 252 million views as compared to 140 million views of ‘Stranger Things’, making it the most popular show.

They are followed by the true-crime series ‘Dahmer’, the debut season of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

‘Stranger Things’, about the incidents happening with the residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, aired its two-part fourth season last year, while, the fifth and final season is delayed indefinitely following Hollywood’s writers’ strike.

Meanwhile, the Jenna Ortega-led spinoff series about the Addams family, launched on the streaming giant in November last year.

‘Wednesday’ creators shares plans for season two