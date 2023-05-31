‘Wednesday’ creators shares plans for season two

The second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix web show ‘Wednesday’ will further look into its actor Jenna Ortega’s Latina heritage.

The co-creators of the show Miles Millar and Al Gough shared their plans for the second season in an interview with an American entertainment news website.

Miles Millar said Latina actors with such brilliant skills as Jenna Ortega don’t come every day.

“It’s so rare to find an iconic [Latina] character of this stature,” he said. “We really try to find ways to [highlight that] authentically.

“What would Wednesday listen to when she was growing up? What would [Selena] Gomez be playing? And finding moments where we could really make it feel like a girl who’s grown up in New Jersey with a Latino parent, and how would that resonate with her as a teen? Certainly this season we’re looking for more ways to explore that.”

‘Wednesday‘ well-acclaimed web show follows a young goth named Wednesday Addams who joins Nevermore Academy in an effort to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

Apart from Ortega, the show stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

‘Wednesday‘ received highly positive reviews from critics and was nominated for two Golden Globe awards this year.

Jenna Ortega was in contention to win the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and the show was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.