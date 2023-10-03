Accused of Karachi cash van heist arrested from Vehari

VEHARI: Police arrested an accused of the Karachi cash van heist from Vehari and recovered over Rs53 million from the suspect’s brother, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police told the media that they recovered over Rs53 million from the suspect Mubashir’s brother. However, the recovered money was not handed over to the Karachi police yet despite spending four days.

Moreover, the two arrested suspects have not been produced before any court so far. The recovered money was earlier transferred from Vehari to Lahore.

The police spokesperson said that the accused were produced before a local court and the recovered money will be handed over to the SHO Korangi Karachi.

Last month, a driver of the security company fled with RS60 million in the Korangi Industrial area of the port city.

According to police, the driver of the cash van fled with Rs60 million by leaving the vehicle in Korangi’s Awami Colony.

The police said the accused is a resident of Vehari, Punjab, and an investigation is underway into the matter after registration of the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

In a separate incident, last year in August, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.