ACE booked another PTI MNA over corruption charges

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has booked another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) MNA over corruption charges, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team conducted raids for the arrest of PTI MNA Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi but could not arrest him.

The raids were conducted by the ACE special team which was formed for the arrest of Mian Shabir Qureshi.

The PTI MNA is accused of receiving commissions in various developmental projects and allotting contracts to his favorite contractors.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul was booked over ‘corruption’ charges.

As per details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team conducted a raid at Zartaj Guls’ residence to arrest her but she was not at home.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) stated that was summoned several times in corruption cases but the PTI leader did not appear before the ACE.

She is accused of giving contracts for various developmental projects to her ‘frontmen’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’.

Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the national kitty, the Punjab ACE said.