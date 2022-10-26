ACE Punjab files case against IG Islamabad

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has registered a case against Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police Akbar Nasir Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to ACE spokesperson, the IG Islamabad police Akbar Nasir Khan was facing corruption allegations. The spokesperson added that the ACE summoned the Islamabad police chief twice but he did not appear before the investigators.

Nasir Akbar Khan was accused of tampering with documents for awarding a contract, said the spokesperson, adding that the IG Islamabad will be immediately arrested after entering Punjab.

Earlier in the month, the ACE Punjab had issued arrest warrants for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader for allegedly taking bribes against the approval of a housing scheme.

A team of the Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) had been tasked to arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah but it returned empty-handed due to the ‘non-cooperation’ from Islamabad.

Later, the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

