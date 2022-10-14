Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrants suspended by LHC

Lahore: The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC suspended Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab’s (ACE) arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and summoned the Director General (DG) Anti-corruption on October 16.

Anti-corruption Punjab has issued arrest warrants for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader for allegedly taking bribes against the approval of a housing scheme.

Earlier on October 10, a spokesperson of the interior ministry told that Rana Sanaullah will approach the court against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against issuing his arrest warrants.

The interior ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement that ACE Punjab committed fraud in the records of a case that was registered four years ago.

ACE Punjab acquired an arrest warrant against the interior minister after hiding the facts, whereas, the department was not providing particulars to the Islamabad police with the arrest warrant, it added.

