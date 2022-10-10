Rana Sanaullah to approach court against ACE Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the interior ministry said Monday that Rana Sanaullah will approach the court against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab after the issuance of his arrest warrant, ARY News reported.

The interior ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement that ACE Punjab committed fraud in the records of a case that was registered four years ago.

ACE Punjab acquired an arrest warrant against the interior minister after hiding the facts, whereas, the department was not providing particulars to the Islamabad police with the arrest warrant, it added

The issuance of Sanaullah’s arrest warrant was a ‘conspiracy’ against the federal government. It has been decided to seek legal action against the responsible for tampering with the case records and fraud.

It added that the interior minister respects the court and its orders.

Non-bailable arrest warrant

On October 8, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a corruption.

Senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar had issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party was constituted to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an anti-corruption inquiry. The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister.

ACE team fails

Earlier in the day, a team of the Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) tasked with the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah returned empty-handed due to the ‘non-cooperation’ from Islamabad.

Following the court orders, the anti-corruption team reached the Secretariat police station and met the SHO and sought compliance with the arrest orders of Rana Sanaullah. The court order and arrest warrant were also handed over to the station head officer

However, due to non-compliance with the arrest warrant, the anti-corruption team returned empty-handed. The arrival of the anti-corruption team was also not mentioned in the register.

The anti-corruption team said that they reached the Secretariat police station for compliance with the court orders, but they failed in doing so. On the other hand, the SHO said that the warrant has been received and updates will be shared in this regard, later.

