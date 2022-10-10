ACE team fails to arrest Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: A team of the Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) tasked with the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday returned empty-handed due to the ‘non-cooperation’ from Islamabad.

According to the details, the anti-corruption team could not arrest Rana Sana in the cheating case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Following the court orders, the anti-corruption team reached the Secretariat police station and met the SHO and sought compliance with the arrest orders of Rana Sanaullah. The court order and arrest warrant were also handed over to the station head officer

However, due to non-compliance with the arrest warrant, the anti-corruption team returned empty-handed. The arrival of the anti-corruption team was also not mentioned in the register.

The anti-corruption team said that they reached the Secretariat police station for the compliance of the court orders, but they failed in doing so. On the other hand, the SHO said that the warrant has been received and updates will be shared in this regard, later.

Earlier in the day, a senior civil judge in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Akbar ordered to arrest and produce Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah before the court in fraud case, after an attempt to arrest the interior minister went in vain on Saturday.

