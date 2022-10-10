Rawalpindi judge orders to arrest, produce Rana Sanaullah before court

RAWALPINDI: Refusing to release fresh arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a senior judge on Monday ordered to arrest and produce him before the court, ARY News reported.

On October 8, the court issued arrest warrants for Sanaullah.

The orders were passed by a senior civil judge in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Akbar, after an attempt to arrest the interior minister went in vain on Saturday.

In today’s hearing, the anti-corruption of Punjab requested the court to declare Sanaullah as proclaimed offender. The court, however, refused the plea and ordered them to arrest and produce him.

Officers at the Koshar police station of Islamabad refused to arrest Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying his residence is out of their jurisdiction.

Sanaullah has been accused of purchasing two farmhouses at the Bismillah Housing Scheme in Kallar Kahar at a price lower than the scheduled rate.

Earlier in August, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, the minister blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

The FIR’s copy, available with ARY News, further read that Sanaullah’s statement has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

