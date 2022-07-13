ACE Punjab summons Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on July 15 in a government fees case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that ACE Punjab summoned Sheikh Rasheed in a government fees case on July 15. Sources added that the administration of a housing society was also ordered to appear before the ACE officials.

It was learnt that government land was sold out to a housing society in Islamabad.

READ: IHC BARS POLICE FROM ARRESTING SHEIKH RASHEED

While talking to ARY News, Rasheed said that he is ready to appear before the anti-corruption establishment. He said that cases are being lodged against him to increase political pressure.

The former interior minister said that the details of the case must be shared with him and he is ready to be arrested.

