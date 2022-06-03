IHC bars police from arresting Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred police from arresting former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Sheikh Rasheed through his counsel. The former federal minister also appeared before the court today.

During the hearing, the counsel of Sheikh Rasheed told the court that one more FIR was registered against his client today after the former already got protective bails in four cases.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to stop police from arresting Rasheed as he is still a Member of the National Assembly.

The IHC while barring police and relevant authorities from arresting Sheikh Rasheed till the next hearing of the case, sought details of cases registered against Rasheed from the interior secretary.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Asad Qaiser.

The IHC decision came after former NA speaker filed the petition through his counsel against police crackdown and harassment of PTI leaders, activities ahead of the Islamabad long march.

