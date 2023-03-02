ACE Punjab to initiate probe into development projects under PTI govt

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab decided to initiate an investigation into the development projects launched under the PTI government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the anti-corruption department has sought records of housing schemes built during Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s tenure. Moreover, the officials have also sought records of housing department, municipalities and education.

The officials also sought records of all the schemes and tenders of the Local Government Department issued during the Murad Raas era, while the Anti-corruption also asked for the records of construction projects of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab assured that all the investigations will be conducted on the basis of evidence and merit.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges.

Usman Dar and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, Dar again demanded an open inquiry into allegations levelled against him and his brothers.

Dar said all the tenders were awarded as per law and claimed that the case is registered against him at the ‘behest’ of defence minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

