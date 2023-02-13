ACE Punjab to take action against Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is likely to take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar over alleged financial misappropriation cases, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI leader Usman Dar on Monday asked the authorities for an open trial over corruption cases against him.

“I am ready to fight the case before the people of Sialkot,” he said.

The party leader alleged that the authorities made ‘false cases’ against him to take political revenge but he will stand firmly with PTI chief Imran Khan.

He terms the corruption cases against him ‘baseless’ and stated that he is desperately waiting for the anti-corruption trial.

He further added that the PTI leadership is already prepared for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, these cases won’t faint their confidence.

Last month, speaking on the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Usman Dar said that the government want to spread fear by arresting the party leaders.

“I am also receiving messages that I will get arrested. They should tell me to which police station I should go to surrender myself?”

He said that PTI workers will stand firmly with Imran Khan.

Comments