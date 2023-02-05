Usman Dar challenges Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar challenged Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to show courage by passing through Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking in the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Usman Dar challenged Rana Sanaullah saying, “I am currently sitting outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. If Rana Sanaullah has courage then he should pass through the Zaman Park’s residence.”

Dar said that PTI workers are fully ready to take part in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. He said the PTI workers will reach outside every police station in Punjab on the call of Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said that the government want to spread fear by arresting the party leaders.

“I am also receiving messages that I will get arrested. They should tell me to which police station I should go to surrender myself?”

He said that PTI workers will stand firmly with Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Rana Sanaullah criticising the ex-premier Imran Khan, Sanaullah alleged, “Ladlay knows only one thing to do which is holding long marches. Ladla had hurled abuses against Nawaz Sharif and ordered attacks on police stations during the 2014 long march.”

“He had concluded the sit-in after the APS incident. The then premier Nawaz Sharif had invited him to sit together for uniting the nation at the time too.”

The interior minister said that PTI is now going to launch a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ [Fill the jail movement]. He threatened that he will also deal with the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. Sanaullah said that PTI leaders should remember the days of May 25 and November 26.

He said that the PTI leaders will be kept in the same cells where PML-N leaders were locked up.

