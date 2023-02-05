Rana Sanaullah warns PTI of consequences over ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

MULTAN: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is not afraid of elections and it will contest and win across Punjab in the upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

While addressing PML-N Workers Convention in Multan today, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif gives responsibility to Maryam Nawaz to reorganise the political party.

“Propaganda is being made that PML-N is afraid of elections. We are ready for elections. We will contest the elections and win grab victory across Punjab.” He predicted that PML-N will form its government in Punjab.

He said that PML-N is aware of inflation that increases troubles for the common man. He said that Pakistan was on the path of prosperity in 1999 and the whole world was telling that Pakistan will become the Asian Tiger after becoming a nuclear power.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif had rejected the pressure from foreign countries including the United States (US) for refraining from nuclear tests but Nawaz Sharif ordered to conduct of six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five nuke tests for sake of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan secured its future by conducting nuclear tests and Nawaz Sharif had brought the country out of the crisis. He added that Sharif had also brought the country out of crisis after becoming the premier in 2013.

He claimed that the menace of load shedding and terrorism were eliminated from the country in 2017 but unfortunately, Sharif was ousted for not receiving salary from his son. “PML-N is not afraid of elections. We will contest the polls.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and ex-premier Imran Khan, Sanaullah alleged, “Ladlay knows only one thing to do which is holding long marches. Ladla had hurled abuses against Nawaz Sharif and ordered attacks on police stations during 2014 long march.”

“He had concluded the sit-in after the APS incident. The then premier Nawaz Sharif had invited him to sit together for uniting the nation at the time too.”

The interior minister said that PTI is now going to launch a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ [Fill the jail movement]. He threatened that he will also deal with the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. Sanaullah said that PTI leaders should remember the days of May 25 and November 26.

He said that the PTI leaders will be kept in the same cells where PML-N leaders were locked up.

