‘Jail Bharo’ movement: PTI finalises lists of workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised lists of the workers, who will voluntarily surrender for the ‘jail Bharo’ movement announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PTI has kicked off preparations for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement and the regional and district level bodies have been assigned targets, the sources said.

On the call of Imran Khan, 500 workers will surrender from every provincial constituency of the country. The sources said the PTI has devised a three-phase strategy for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

In the first phase, central leaders and the parliament members will surrender and in the second phase, 500 workers will surrender from every provincial constituency.

In the final phase, the general public and PTI voters will surrender themselves for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

The PTI chief Imran Khan said it is better to start the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement than protest on road. They are fond of getting us jails, we will let them get their wish, he added.

Imran Khan said after the coming 90 days whoever stays in the government, article 6 will apply on them. The nation is expecting that the judiciary will stand by the constitution.

