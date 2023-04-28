ACE team raids Pervaiz Elahi’s house, 11 arrested

LAHORE: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team along with police contingents raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

It was learnt that 11 persons including a woman were arrested by ACE during the raid. However, the names of the arrestees were not disclosed yet.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by the superintendent police (SP) Model Town raided Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore. A large number of senior lawyers were present at the PTI president’s house at the time of the raid.

Later, the police tried to enter the house after jumping from the wall and some officials attempted to break the main gate. The police officials faced resistance while attempting to enter the house as people from inside the residence pelted stones at them.

The contingents also include the personnel of anti-riot force and women officers.

During the raid, police officials broke the gates and windows of the house.

Moonis Elahi said in a Twitter message, “Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan.”

Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan. — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) April 28, 2023

Surprisingly, the raid was conducted after the PTI president secured bail in a corruption case earlier in the day.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was booked over ‘corruption’ charges of worth Rs120 million by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The hearing of the bail plea was conducted by Lahore anti-corruption court judge Ali Raza, in which Elahi’s counsel and prosecutor appeared.

The court while announcing the reserved verdict confirmed the bail of Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs1 million. The court said no one can be punished over the statement of the accused and the bail is being confirmed over the non-provision of evidence.

Earlier in the day, Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the federal government for continuing arrests of PTI leaders and workers besides holding dialogues. Qureshi said that they also raised the issue of arrests before the government’s dialogue committee.

While talking to the media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they are trying to find a solution to the political crisis within the constitutional boundaries.

“We see better progress in the talks today. We will head to Lahore and take Imran Khan in confidence on the progress.”

PTI President Fawad Chaudhry said that the arrests of PTI leaders will destroy the dialogue process. He expressed hopes that the talks would enter a conclusive phase on Tuesday.

