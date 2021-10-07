ACE team raids SBCA office over ‘irregularities’, seizes records

KARACHI: An Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Thursday raided the office of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and seized important documents, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption team raided three SBCA offices in Karachi’s Central, South and East districts after complaints of “irregularities”. The ACE team sought record from SBCA officials in mega corruption cases.

After taking the record into custody, the ACE team left the office. During the raid, the ACE team also questioned few officers of SBA.

Sources said that the SBCA district South director flew away when ACE arrived at the office.

ACE officials said the record would be examined thoroughly and action would be taken against responsible persons.

Earlier in August, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested former deputy director of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Fayaz Alvi in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Defence.

Read More: Three SBCA officers booked for illegal allotment of marriage halls

They said Alvi is said to be a close aide of Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former director general of the SBCA.

The sources said the raid was conducted in Khayaban-e-Badban in Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Phase-V.

Alvi, an alleged frontman of Kaka, is accused of indulging in corrupt practices and allowing illegal construction and ‘china-cutting’ of plots.

