Three SBCA officers booked for illegal allotment of marriage halls

KARACHI: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested at least three officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the charges of illegal allotment of wedding halls in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a team of anti-corruption establishment conducted raid at SBCA head office and took the three officers, Assistant Director Rehan, building inspectors Asif and Zulfiqar into custody.

During the raid, the ACE team also questioned few officers of SBA Gulshan Town section for over two hours and seized important documents and files.

Sources said that the officers were also involved in making illegal allotment of plots, encroachments and embezzlement of funds. ACE sources said that the officers inflicted Rs150 million loss to national exchequer.

Read More: 930 residential plots in Karachi being used for commercial purposes: SBCA

Earlier on January 24, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had unearth as many as 930 residential plots that were being used for commercial purposes in Karachi.

A 22-page report had been compiled by the SBCA in the light of the Supreme Court’s order to restore Karachi in its original shape.

The residential plots, worth billion of rupees, traced in the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) report, were being used for the commercial activities from 2004 to 2019.

Comments

comments