930 residential plots in Karachi being used for commercial purposes: SBCA

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has unearth as many as 930 residential plots that were being used for commercial purposes in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A 22-page report has been compiled by the SBCA in the light of the Supreme Court’s order to restore Karachi in its original shape.

The residential plots, worth billion of rupees, traced in the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) report, were being used for the commercial activities from 2004 to 2019.

The plots have been pointed out in various areas of the city including Tariq road, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, PECHS Society, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks expounding measures to restore Karachi to its original shape.

The court also sought master plan of the city enacted after 1950.

During hearing to review implementation of court orders for removal of encroachments at SC’s Karachi Registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of the apex court expressed resentment for ‘ruining’ of city’s infrastructure.

Referring to advocate general Sindh, the judge said: “We won’t believe your false tales, we will not lap it up.”

Read more: Karachi encroachments: SC seeks ‘comprehensive plan’ from Sindh govt in two weeks

“You’re being controlled by someone else,” Justice Ahmed said to AG Sindh.

He stated that at least 500 buildings in Karachi are to be demolished by the authorities. “All constructions on Malir River are needed to be razed,” he remarked.

He observed that there used to be bungalows on both sides of Shahrah-e-Faisal, but it’s now replaced by commercial plazas and buildings. “Everyone is busy making money,” he resented.

Comments

comments