ACE unearths Rs 1.4b corruption in LDA scandal

LAHORE: Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has unearthed Rs1.4 billion in corruption in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) scandal, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, the allotment of 27 plots in Johar town Lahore worth Rs1.4 billion on illegal documents has been suspended.

The ACE has registered cases against the LDA officers who were involved in the corruption. A person named Shahid Munir used his influence to buy these plots on fake documents and then transferred them to Zaheer Ahmed.

Earlier in a similar scandal, massive corruption and irregularities have been unearthed in the sale of expensive KMC in Karachi’s Baldia West in which 4-acre land was sold via ‘fake challan’.

The irregularities were unearthed in the sale of KMC land in Orangi’s Gulshan-e-Zia. The four-acre land of a workshop and nursery was sold via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.

Sources told ARY News that the land was used to bury the offal and waste of animals from 2004 to 2016. The land came under the administration of KMC Baldia West section after the enforcement of the Town Municipal system in 2002.

The market value of the said KMC land is more than Rs1 billion which was allegedly sold at extremely low prices via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.