Heartburn due to acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common health problem and it occurs when there is a dysfunction of the valve, known as the esophageal sphincter that stops stomach acid from entering the esophagus.

It is well-known that a large percentage of the humans living in the world suffer from this affliction and face extreme discomfiture.

Acid reflux – Burning sensation

One of the most common symptoms of acid reflux is a burning sensation that begins in the stomach and rises up to the mouth, passing through the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

This pain usually occurs after a meal.

Acid reflux – A bitter taste in the mouth

Some people with acid reflux complain of having a bitter taste in their mouth. This symptom often occurs during or shortly after a meal. A metallic taste that occurs without other symptoms is generally associated with other pathologies like oral candidiasis (thrush), a virus, or poor oral hygiene.

Some medications also cause a bitter taste in the mouth.

Acid reflux – Coughing

Despite a cough being generally associated with a virus, asthma, allergies, or respiratory

problems, some patients who experience acid reflux on a daily basis suffer from a chronic

cough.

Acid reflux – Pharyngitis and laryngitis

Acid reflux, along with causing a sore throat, can cause inflammation of the larynx (laryngitis) and the pharynx (pharyngitis).

Acid reflux – Tightness in the middle of the chest

Sometimes acid reflux can cause tightness in the chest or a sharp pain between the sternum and the navel. This symptom should be taken very seriously as it can also be a sign of

heart trouble, like angina.

Acid reflux – Stress

It is common knowledge that stress is very bad for health. People with acid reflux often

say that stress triggers their symptoms by weakening the esophageal sphincter. Relaxation activities and exercise can help lower stress level.

Acid reflux – Diet

Food often triggers acid reflux. A diet consisting of acidic foods (like tomatoes, pasta

and juice) and fats (like chocolate, fast food, and fatty meats) can lead to the onset of

symptoms. If one wants to get rid of acid reflux, one should stop eating these foods.

Acid reflux – Eat dinner earlier

If one eats dinner at 8 o’clock and goes to bed at 10pm then what is required is that on should change the times of eating one’s final meal of the day if one has acid reflux at night.

It’s best to eat three or four hours before one goes to bed.

Acid reflux – Take time to chew

If it takes one less than five minutes to finish meal meaning that meals are taken quickly. Taking the time to chew food prevents one from overworking one’s stomach.

Eating more slowly can also help lose weight. It takes about 20 minutes for the brain to register that the stomach is full and if the meal is taken quickly then one does not let one’s stomach tell the brain that one eating is required to be stopped.

Acid reflux – Raise your head in bed

Acid reflux often occurs at night. To avoid a burning sensation because of acid rising into the esophagus, raise head about 15 cm (roughly 6 in.) in bed. Lying flat on back in bed can trigger acid reflux.

Acid reflux – Over-the-counter medications

At the drug store, there are lots of options for over-the-counter medications. Antacids, for instance, are specifically designed to reduce gastric acid, whereas alginates act as a protective screen against acid reflux.

Acid reflux – Prescription medications

If acid reflux is not improved by taking over-the-counter medication, then the doctor

may prescribe proton pump inhibitors. This medication reduces the amount of acid produced by the stomach. They are much stronger than over-the-counter antacids.

Disclaimer: The information provided by the blogger is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice.

