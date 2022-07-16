Acting NAB chairman asked to refrain from transfers after SC order

LAHORE: Acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah has been warned of violating the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) order following transfers of officers from the watchdog probing high-profile cases, ARY NEWS reported.

Advocate Azhar Siddique wrote a letter to the acting NAB chairman and apprised him that the apex court has already taken notice of the interference in the high-profile cases.

“The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on transfers and postings in NAB,” he said, adding that the acting NAB chairman was violating the apex court orders and could lead to contempt of court proceedings against him.

He said that if the recent transfers are not reversed then the apex court would be approached for contempt proceedings against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers who were investigating corruption cases against the Sharif family and other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been transferred.

In a major reshuffle in the NAB hierarchy, transfers and postings have been witnessed among the high-level officers who were probing into cases against the Sharif family, Khawaja Asif, Javed Latif and others.

The reshuffle was approved by the acting NAB chairman, issuing orders to transfer an officer of the bureau’s Lahore to the Karachi chapter. Muhammad Asghar has been transferred from NAB Lahore to NAB Sukkur.

Nadeem Ahmed was transferred from NAB Lahore to NAB Islamabad, Khawar Ilyas from NAB Lahore to NAB Balochistan, Muhammad Tariq Khan from NAB Sukkur to NAB Lahore, Mufti Abdul Haque from NAB Islamabad to NAB Lahore and Hina Saeed from NAB Balochistan to NAB Islamabad.

