Acting President signs bill limiting lawmakers’ disqualification period

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani, who has assumed the role as President Arif Alvi went on Haj, approved the Elections Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at reducing the period of disqualification of lawmakers to five years, ARY News reported on Monday.

The acting president gives assent to bill “as advised by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif”, following which the latter becomes Act of Parliament.

A day earlier, the National Assembly passed the Elections Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f), and empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to set the date for polls without consulting the president.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 as supplementary agenda in the assembly, which was passed with majority vote.

Following the approval by acting president Sanjrani, its immediate beneficiary would be three-time former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen, who were disqualified for life.

The Supreme Court disqualified both senior politicians for life in June and December 2017, respectively, after they were found to be “dishonest” under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The bill

According to the amendment, maximum disqualification period of a lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the term of the punishment is not specified in the constitution.

According to Article 62-1F, the disqualification of a lawmaker will be for five years, and the individual will be eligible to contest elections and become a member of the Parliament or provincial assemblies after completion of the term, the amendment in the Election Act suggests.

The Election Act Amendment Bill also empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the schedule for general elections. The electoral body will also be entitled to make any change in it.